The Sacramento Kings, Harrison Barnes included, take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Barnes, in his most recent action, had 12 points in a 121-118 win over the Trail Blazers.

Now let's dig into Barnes' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-128)

Over 12.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+100)

Over 3.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-114)

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Thunder allowed 116.4 points per game last season, 19th in the NBA.

The Thunder were the worst team in the league last season, giving up 46.6 rebounds per game.

The Thunder allowed 25.9 assists per game last season (19th in the league).

The Thunder were the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12.9 makes per game.

Harrison Barnes vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 37 29 9 3 4 1 0 2/26/2023 33 9 8 4 1 1 0 1/20/2023 39 11 2 2 1 0 0

