The Utah Jazz (2-7) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (1-7) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSE and KJZZ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 116 - Jazz 112

Jazz vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 4.5)

Jazz (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-3.1)

Grizzlies (-3.1) Pick OU: Under (231.5)



Under (231.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.9

The Jazz have a 3-6-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 2-6-0 mark of the Grizzlies.

Memphis and its opponents have gone over the over/under 37.5% of the time this season (three out of eight). That's less often than Utah and its opponents have (seven out of nine).

The Grizzlies have a .250 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (1-3) this season, better than the .125 winning percentage for the Jazz as a moneyline underdog (1-7).

Jazz Performance Insights

The Jazz are 17th in the NBA in points scored (112.4 per game) and fourth-worst in points conceded (121.7).

On the glass, Utah is fourth-best in the NBA in rebounds (47.9 per game). It is third-best in rebounds conceded (41.4 per game).

The Jazz are ninth in the NBA in assists (27.2 per game) in 2023-24.

Utah is the worst team in the NBA in turnovers per game (17.8) and third-worst in turnovers forced (12.1).

The Jazz are eighth in the league in 3-pointers made (13.4 per game) and 13th in 3-point percentage (36.4%).

