The Vegas Golden Knights host the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena on Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on William Karlsson, Tomas Hertl and others in this game.

Golden Knights vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Golden Knights vs. Sharks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Karlsson has been vital to Vegas this season, with 16 points in 14 games.

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Nov. 8 1 0 1 1 at Ducks Nov. 5 0 0 0 2 vs. Avalanche Nov. 4 2 0 2 2 vs. Jets Nov. 2 1 1 2 1 vs. Canadiens Oct. 30 0 1 1 1

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

Jack Eichel is another of Vegas' offensive options, contributing 14 points (six goals, eight assists) to the team.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Nov. 8 0 0 0 3 at Ducks Nov. 5 1 1 2 4 vs. Avalanche Nov. 4 2 0 2 4 vs. Jets Nov. 2 0 0 0 2 vs. Canadiens Oct. 30 0 1 1 4

Mark Stone Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

Mark Stone's 13 points this season have come via four goals and nine assists.

Stone Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Nov. 8 0 1 1 2 at Ducks Nov. 5 0 0 0 0 vs. Avalanche Nov. 4 2 2 4 5 vs. Jets Nov. 2 0 1 1 1 vs. Canadiens Oct. 30 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks

Tomas Hertl Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Hertl's two goals and seven assists in 13 games for San Jose add up to nine total points on the season.

Hertl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Nov. 9 1 1 2 3 vs. Flyers Nov. 7 0 0 0 4 vs. Penguins Nov. 4 0 2 2 1 vs. Canucks Nov. 2 0 0 0 2 at Capitals Oct. 29 0 0 0 2

Fabian Zetterlund Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +260, Under Odds: -385)

Fabian Zetterlund has racked up six points this season, with four goals and two assists.

Zetterlund Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Nov. 9 1 1 2 2 vs. Flyers Nov. 7 0 0 0 3 vs. Penguins Nov. 4 0 0 0 2 vs. Canucks Nov. 2 1 0 1 3 at Capitals Oct. 29 0 0 0 1

