Top Player Prop Bets for Golden Knights vs. Sharks on November 10, 2023
The Vegas Golden Knights host the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena on Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on William Karlsson, Tomas Hertl and others in this game.
Golden Knights vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Golden Knights vs. Sharks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
William Karlsson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Karlsson has been vital to Vegas this season, with 16 points in 14 games.
Karlsson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 8
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Ducks
|Nov. 5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 4
|2
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Canadiens
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|1
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
Jack Eichel is another of Vegas' offensive options, contributing 14 points (six goals, eight assists) to the team.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 8
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Ducks
|Nov. 5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
Mark Stone Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
Mark Stone's 13 points this season have come via four goals and nine assists.
Stone Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 8
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Ducks
|Nov. 5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 4
|2
|2
|4
|5
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Canadiens
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks
Tomas Hertl Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Hertl's two goals and seven assists in 13 games for San Jose add up to nine total points on the season.
Hertl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 9
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Capitals
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|2
Fabian Zetterlund Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +260, Under Odds: -385)
Fabian Zetterlund has racked up six points this season, with four goals and two assists.
Zetterlund Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 9
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Capitals
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|1
