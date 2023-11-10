Golden Knights vs. Sharks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Two teams at opposite ends of their conference's standings, the Vegas Golden Knights (first in the Western Conference at 11-2-1) and the San Jose Sharks (16th in the Western Conference at 2-10-1), square off on Friday, November 10 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS.
Golden Knights vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-550)
|Sharks (+400)
|6.5
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have an 8-3 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Vegas has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -550 or shorter.
- The Golden Knights have an implied moneyline win probability of 84.6% in this contest.
- Vegas and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in six of 14 games this season.
Golden Knights vs Sharks Additional Info
|Golden Knights vs Sharks Odds/Over/Under
|Golden Knights vs Sharks Prediction
|Golden Knights vs Sharks Player Props
Golden Knights vs. Sharks Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Sharks Total (Rank)
|50 (4th)
|Goals
|17 (32nd)
|32 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|57 (32nd)
|11 (10th)
|Power Play Goals
|7 (19th)
|7 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|14 (29th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas is 5-5-0 against the spread, and 7-2-1 overall, in its last 10 contests.
- Six of Vegas' last 10 games hit the over.
- The Golden Knights and their opponents have averaged 6.1 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.4 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).
- During their last 10 games, the Golden Knights' goals per game average is the same as their season-long average.
- The Golden Knights net the fourth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.6 per game for a total of 50 this season.
- The Golden Knights have allowed the fifth-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 32 (just 2.3 per game).
- With a +18 goal differential, they're ranked second-best in the NHL.
