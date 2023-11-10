Two teams at opposite ends of their conference's standings, the Vegas Golden Knights (first in the Western Conference at 11-2-1) and the San Jose Sharks (16th in the Western Conference at 2-10-1), square off on Friday, November 10 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS.

Golden Knights vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-550) Sharks (+400) 6.5

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have an 8-3 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Vegas has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -550 or shorter.

The Golden Knights have an implied moneyline win probability of 84.6% in this contest.

Vegas and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in six of 14 games this season.

Golden Knights vs Sharks Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Sharks Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Sharks Total (Rank) 50 (4th) Goals 17 (32nd) 32 (5th) Goals Allowed 57 (32nd) 11 (10th) Power Play Goals 7 (19th) 7 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 14 (29th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas is 5-5-0 against the spread, and 7-2-1 overall, in its last 10 contests.

Six of Vegas' last 10 games hit the over.

The Golden Knights and their opponents have averaged 6.1 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.4 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

During their last 10 games, the Golden Knights' goals per game average is the same as their season-long average.

The Golden Knights net the fourth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.6 per game for a total of 50 this season.

The Golden Knights have allowed the fifth-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 32 (just 2.3 per game).

With a +18 goal differential, they're ranked second-best in the NHL.

