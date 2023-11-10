The Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel and the San Jose Sharks' Fabian Zetterlund will be two of the top players to watch when these teams face off on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights vs. Sharks Game Information

Golden Knights Players to Watch

One of Vegas' most productive offensive players this season is William Karlsson, with 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) and an average ice time of 16:57 per game.

Eichel has picked up 14 points (1.0 per game), scoring six goals and adding eight assists.

Mark Stone has scored four goals and added nine assists in 14 games for Vegas.

Logan Thompson's record is 5-1-0. He has given up 14 goals (2.31 goals against average) and racked up 168 saves.

Sharks Players to Watch

Tomas Hertl is a top offensive contributor for his squad with nine points (0.7 per game), as he has scored two goals and seven assists in 13 games (playing 20:44 per game).

San Jose's Zetterlund has posted six total points (0.5 per game), with four goals and two assists.

This season, Calen Addison has zero goals and five assists for Vegas.

In the crease, Kaapo Kahkonen has an .876 save percentage (58th in the league), with 120 total saves, while giving up 17 goals (4.3 goals against average). He has put up a 0-4-0 record between the posts for San Jose this season.

Golden Knights vs. Sharks Stat Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 7th 3.57 Goals Scored 1.31 32nd 4th 2.29 Goals Allowed 4.38 32nd 21st 29.9 Shots 24.2 32nd 14th 30.4 Shots Allowed 37.8 32nd 11th 22.45% Power Play % 17.5% 20th 10th 83.72% Penalty Kill % 72.55% 26th

