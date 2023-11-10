Two clubs at opposite ends of their conference's standings, the Vegas Golden Knights (first in the Western Conference at 11-2-1) and the San Jose Sharks (16th in the Western Conference at 2-10-1), square off on Friday, November 10 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS.

Over the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights have gone 7-2-1 while totaling 36 total goals (nine power-play goals on 34 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 26.5%). They have given up 25 goals.

Before watching this matchup, here is a peek at which squad we pick to come out on top in Friday's action on the ice.

Golden Knights vs. Sharks Predictions for Friday

Our computer projection model for this game predicts a final tally of Golden Knights 5, Sharks 0.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-550)

Golden Knights (-550) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-5.0)

Golden Knights vs Sharks Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights (11-2-1 overall) have a 3-1-4 record in matchups that have needed overtime.

Vegas has three points (1-0-1) in the two games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Golden Knights recorded only one goal, they lost.

Vegas has taken four points from the three games this season when it scored two goals (2-1-0 record).

The Golden Knights have scored three or more goals 10 times, and are 9-0-1 in those games (to record 19 points).

In the three games when Vegas has recorded a lone power-play goal, it won every time (six points).

In the six games when it outshot its opponent, Vegas is 4-2-0 (eight points).

The Golden Knights' opponents have had more shots in seven games. The Golden Knights went 6-0-1 in those contests (13 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 7th 3.57 Goals Scored 1.31 32nd 4th 2.29 Goals Allowed 4.38 32nd 21st 29.9 Shots 24.2 32nd 14th 30.4 Shots Allowed 37.8 32nd 11th 22.45% Power Play % 17.5% 20th 10th 83.72% Penalty Kill % 72.55% 26th

Golden Knights vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

