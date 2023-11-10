Golden Knights vs. Sharks: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 10
The Vegas Golden Knights (11-2-1) are heavy home favorites (-550 moneyline odds to win) against the San Jose Sharks (2-10-1, +400 moneyline odds). Friday's outing begins at 10:00 PM ET from T-Mobile Arena on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Golden Knights vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Golden Knights vs. Sharks Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Golden Knights Moneyline
|Sharks Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-550
|+400
|6
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|-465
|+350
|6.5
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Golden Knights vs. Sharks Betting Trends
- Vegas and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in seven of 14 games this season.
- The Golden Knights are 8-3 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- This season the Sharks have two wins in the 13 games in which they've been an underdog.
- Vegas is yet to play a game with moneyline odds shorter than -550.
- San Jose has not been a longer underdog on the moneyline than the +400 odds on them winning this game.
Golden Knights Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Jack Eichel
|0.5 (-143)
|1.5 (+130)
|3.5 (-120)
|Shea Theodore
|0.5 (-115)
|0.5 (-167)
|2.5 (-133)
|Alex Pietrangelo
|0.5 (+115)
|0.5 (-120)
|2.5 (+105)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-2-1
|5-5
|6-4-0
|6.1
|3.60
|2.50
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|7-2-1
|3.60
|2.50
|9
|26.5%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|2-8-0
|1-7
|2-7-1
|6.4
|1.20
|4.40
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|2-8-0
|1.20
|4.40
|5
|17.9%
|Record as ML Favorite
|5-3
|Record as ML Underdog
|1-0
|Puck Line Covers
|5
|Puck Line Losses
|5
|Games Over Total
|6
|Games Under Total
|4
|Record as ML Favorite
|0-0
|Record as ML Underdog
|2-8
|Puck Line Covers
|1
|Puck Line Losses
|7
|Games Over Total
|2
|Games Under Total
|7
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.