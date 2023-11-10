The Vegas Golden Knights (11-2-1) are heavy home favorites (-550 moneyline odds to win) against the San Jose Sharks (2-10-1, +400 moneyline odds). Friday's outing begins at 10:00 PM ET from T-Mobile Arena on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Golden Knights vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Golden Knights vs. Sharks Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights vs. Sharks Betting Trends

Vegas and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in seven of 14 games this season.

The Golden Knights are 8-3 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

This season the Sharks have two wins in the 13 games in which they've been an underdog.

Vegas is yet to play a game with moneyline odds shorter than -550.

San Jose has not been a longer underdog on the moneyline than the +400 odds on them winning this game.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jack Eichel 0.5 (-143) 1.5 (+130) 3.5 (-120) Shea Theodore 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-167) 2.5 (-133) Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (-120) 2.5 (+105)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 5-5 6-4-0 6.1 3.60 2.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 3.60 2.50 9 26.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-8-0 1-7 2-7-1 6.4 1.20 4.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-8-0 1.20 4.40 5 17.9% Record as ML Favorite 5-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-8 Puck Line Covers 1 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 7

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.