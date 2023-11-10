How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Sharks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:12 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A clash featuring one of the top teams in the Western Conference versus one of the worst is on the table for Friday at 10:00 PM ET, when the first-place Vegas Golden Knights (11-2-1) host the 16th-place San Jose Sharks (2-10-1).
You can turn on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS to watch as the Golden Knights and the Sharks square off.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Golden Knights vs Sharks Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Sharks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/12/2023
|Sharks
|Golden Knights
|4-1 VEG
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, allowing 32 total goals (only 2.3 per game) to rank fifth.
- The Golden Knights' 50 total goals (3.6 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 36 goals during that span.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|William Karlsson
|14
|7
|9
|16
|6
|9
|61.3%
|Jack Eichel
|14
|6
|8
|14
|11
|12
|44.1%
|Mark Stone
|14
|4
|9
|13
|9
|17
|-
|Shea Theodore
|14
|3
|9
|12
|10
|9
|-
|Chandler Stephenson
|13
|2
|8
|10
|3
|4
|51.1%
Sharks Stats & Trends
- The Sharks give up 4.4 goals per game (57 in total), 32nd in the league.
- With 17 goals (1.3 per game), the Sharks have the league's 32nd-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Sharks have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 2-8-0 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Sharks have given up 44 goals (4.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored just 12 goals during that time.
Sharks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tomas Hertl
|13
|2
|7
|9
|5
|9
|61.3%
|Fabian Zetterlund
|13
|4
|2
|6
|6
|4
|37.5%
|Anthony Duclair
|13
|3
|2
|5
|4
|2
|66.7%
|Calen Addison
|13
|0
|5
|5
|0
|1
|-
|William Eklund
|13
|2
|2
|4
|4
|7
|33.3%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.