A clash featuring one of the top teams in the Western Conference versus one of the worst is on the table for Friday at 10:00 PM ET, when the first-place Vegas Golden Knights (11-2-1) host the 16th-place San Jose Sharks (2-10-1).

You can turn on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS to watch as the Golden Knights and the Sharks square off.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs Sharks Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Sharks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/12/2023 Sharks Golden Knights 4-1 VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, allowing 32 total goals (only 2.3 per game) to rank fifth.

The Golden Knights' 50 total goals (3.6 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 36 goals during that span.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % William Karlsson 14 7 9 16 6 9 61.3% Jack Eichel 14 6 8 14 11 12 44.1% Mark Stone 14 4 9 13 9 17 - Shea Theodore 14 3 9 12 10 9 - Chandler Stephenson 13 2 8 10 3 4 51.1%

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks give up 4.4 goals per game (57 in total), 32nd in the league.

With 17 goals (1.3 per game), the Sharks have the league's 32nd-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Sharks have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 2-8-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Sharks have given up 44 goals (4.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored just 12 goals during that time.

Sharks Key Players