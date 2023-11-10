The injury report for the Vegas Golden Knights (11-2-1) heading into their matchup with the San Jose Sharks (2-10-1) currently has five players. The matchup is slated for 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10.

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Zach Whitecloud D Out Upper Body Nicolas Roy C Out Undisclosed Chandler Stephenson C Questionable Upper Body Alec Martinez D Questionable Undisclosed Nicolas Hague D Out Lower Body

San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jacob MacDonald D Out Undisclosed Matt Benning D Out Undisclosed Logan Couture C Out Lower Body Alexander Barabanov LW Out Finger Mitchell Russell RW Out Undisclosed

Golden Knights vs. Sharks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Golden Knights Season Insights

Vegas' 50 total goals (3.6 per game) make it the fourth-highest scoring team in the NHL.

They have the league's second-best goal differential at +18.

Sharks Season Insights

The Sharks' 17 goals on the season (1.3 per game) rank them 32nd in the NHL.

San Jose allows 4.4 goals per game (57 total), which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

They have the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -40.

Golden Knights vs. Sharks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-550) Sharks (+400) 6

