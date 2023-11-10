Golden Knights vs. Sharks Injury Report Today - November 10
The injury report for the Vegas Golden Knights (11-2-1) heading into their matchup with the San Jose Sharks (2-10-1) currently has five players. The matchup is slated for 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10.
Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Zach Whitecloud
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Nicolas Roy
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Chandler Stephenson
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Alec Martinez
|D
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Nicolas Hague
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jacob MacDonald
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Matt Benning
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Logan Couture
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Alexander Barabanov
|LW
|Out
|Finger
|Mitchell Russell
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
Golden Knights vs. Sharks Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
Golden Knights Season Insights
- Vegas' 50 total goals (3.6 per game) make it the fourth-highest scoring team in the NHL.
- They have the league's second-best goal differential at +18.
Sharks Season Insights
- The Sharks' 17 goals on the season (1.3 per game) rank them 32nd in the NHL.
- San Jose allows 4.4 goals per game (57 total), which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
- They have the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -40.
Golden Knights vs. Sharks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-550)
|Sharks (+400)
|6
