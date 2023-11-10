The Sacramento Kings, with Domantas Sabonis, face the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Sabonis, in his most recent game (November 8 win against the Trail Blazers), produced 27 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

We're going to examine Sabonis' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-114)

Over 20.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 13.5 (+104)

Over 13.5 (+104) Assists Prop: Over 7.5 (-111)

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Thunder gave up 116.4 points per game last season, 19th in the NBA.

The Thunder conceded 46.6 rebounds on average last year, worst in the league.

The Thunder were the 19th-ranked squad in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 25.9.

Giving up 12.9 made three-pointers per game last year, the Thunder were 23rd in the NBA in that category.

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 34 22 13 9 0 1 0 2/26/2023 36 14 15 8 1 0 0 1/20/2023 38 18 14 14 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.