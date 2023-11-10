Nevada High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:13 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Clark County, Nevada is happening this week, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Nevada This Week
Clark County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Canyon Springs High School at Sunrise Mountain High School
- Game Time: 5:55 PM PT on November 10
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Losee High School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 10
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Green Valley High School at Faith Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 10
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palo Verde High School at Legacy High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 10
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Moapa Valley High School at Truckee High School
- Game Time: 11:45 AM PT on November 11
- Location: Truckee, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.