Will Brett Howden Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 10?
On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights square off with the San Jose Sharks. Is Brett Howden going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Brett Howden score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)
Howden stats and insights
- Howden has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- Howden has no points on the power play.
- Howden's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 0.4 shots per game.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 57 total goals (4.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 21.4 blocked shots per game.
Howden recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/8/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:30
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|10:26
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:40
|Home
|W 7-0
|11/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:58
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|12:43
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/28/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:50
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|10/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:49
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:16
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:10
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/19/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|12:52
|Away
|W 5-3
Golden Knights vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
