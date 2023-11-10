On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights square off with the San Jose Sharks. Is Brett Howden going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brett Howden score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Howden stats and insights

Howden has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Howden has no points on the power play.

Howden's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 0.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 57 total goals (4.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 21.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Howden recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:30 Home L 4-1 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:26 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:40 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:58 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:43 Home W 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:50 Away W 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:49 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:16 Home W 3-2 10/21/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:10 Away W 5-3 10/19/2023 Jets 1 1 0 12:52 Away W 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.