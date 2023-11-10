Alex Pietrangelo will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks meet at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. There are prop bets for Pietrangelo available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

Pietrangelo's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:14 per game on the ice, is +1.

Pietrangelo has yet to score a goal through nine games this season.

Pietrangelo has recorded a point in a game five times this year out of nine games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In five of nine games this season, Pietrangelo has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Pietrangelo goes over his points prop total is 54.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 46.5% chance of Pietrangelo having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 57 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -40 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 9 Games 5 6 Points 2 0 Goals 0 6 Assists 2

