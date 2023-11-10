Can we count on Alex Pietrangelo scoring a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights play the San Jose Sharks at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Alex Pietrangelo score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Pietrangelo stats and insights

  • Pietrangelo is yet to score through nine games this season.
  • He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Sharks this season, but has not scored.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (4.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 21.4 blocked shots per game.

Pietrangelo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/8/2023 Kings 1 0 1 24:10 Home L 4-1
11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:57 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 21:30 Home W 7-0
11/2/2023 Jets 2 0 2 20:12 Home W 5-2
10/30/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 26:50 Home W 3-2 SO
10/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 28:37 Away W 4-3 SO
10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 24:13 Home L 4-3 OT
10/12/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 19:51 Away W 4-1
10/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 26:00 Home W 4-1

Golden Knights vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

