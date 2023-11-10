Should you bet on Alec Martinez to score a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights and the San Jose Sharks go head to head on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Alec Martinez score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Martinez stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Martinez scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.

Martinez has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have given up 57 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 21.4 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

