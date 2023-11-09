Competitors will hit the course at the 6,353-yard, par-70 Pelican Golf Club for the first round of the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in Belleair, Florida on Thursday, November 9, with a purse of $3.2M up for grabs. Nelly Korda is the defending champ at the event.

How to Watch the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican

Start Time: 7:10 AM ET

7:10 AM ET Venue: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par/Distance: Par 70/6,353 yards

Par 70/6,353 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Sunday TV: Golf Channel

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 7:10 AM ET Hole 1 Lauren Coughlin, Gabriela Ruffels, Yan Liu 7:32 AM ET Hole 10 Stephanie Meadow, Madelene Sagstrom, Dani Holmqvist 7:43 AM ET Hole 10 Ashleigh Buhai, Alexa Pano, Hae-Ran Ryu 7:54 AM ET Hole 10 Alison Lee, Leona Maguire, Nanna Madsen 8:05 AM ET Hole 10 Elizabeth Szokol, Grace Kim, Chanettee Wannasaen 8:16 AM ET Hole 10 Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Hye-jin Choi, Linnea Strom 8:27 AM ET Hole 10 Wichanee Meechai, Olivia Cowan, Morgane Metraux 8:38 AM ET Hole 10 Dottie Ardina, Weiwei Zhang, Louise Rydqvist 7:21 AM ET Hole 10 Muni He, Pavarisa Yoktuan, Stephanie Kyriacou 8:49 AM ET Hole 10 Jennifer Song, Su-Hyun Oh, Aline Krauter

