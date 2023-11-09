Thursday's game between the Sacramento State Hornets (0-1) and Nevada Wolf Pack (0-0) going head to head at Lawlor Events Center has a projected final score of 72-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Sacramento State, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 9:30 PM ET on November 9.

The Wolf Pack finished 9-22 in the 2022-23 season.

Nevada vs. Sacramento State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada

Nevada vs. Sacramento State Score Prediction

Prediction: Sacramento State 72, Nevada 59

Nevada Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wolf Pack put up 64.5 points per game (191st in college basketball) while giving up 68.6 per contest last season (284th in college basketball). They had a -126 scoring differential and were outscored by 4.1 points per game.

Nevada's points-per-game average in MWC games (64.5 per game) equaled its overall average.

Offensively the Wolf Pack performed better when playing at home last year, scoring 65.4 points per game, compared to 63.7 per game away from home.

Nevada allowed 62.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 73.8 when playing on the road.

