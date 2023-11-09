A win by the Chicago Bears over the Carolina Panthers is our computer model prediction for these teams' upcoming game, on Thursday, November 9 at 8:15 PM ET (at Soldier Field). For more information, including the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

From an offensive standpoint, the Bears rank 19th in the NFL with 325.9 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 19th in total defense (336.6 yards allowed per contest). The Panthers have been sputtering defensively, ranking second-worst with 28.3 points allowed per game. They have been more effective on offense, generating 17.5 points per contest (26th-ranked).

Bears vs. Panthers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bears (-3.5) Over (38.5) Bears 26, Panthers 21

Bears Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bears a 63.6% chance to win.

Chicago is 3-5-1 ATS this season.

In Chicago's nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

The total for this game is 38.5, five points fewer than the average total in Bears games thus far this season.

Panthers Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Panthers based on the moneyline is 40.8%.

Carolina has covered just once in eight games with a spread this season.

The Panthers have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more six times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Carolina and its opponent have combined to go over the point total three out of eight times this year.

This season, Panthers games have resulted in an average scoring total of 43.4, which is 4.9 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Bears vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Chicago 20.9 26.9 22.8 25 19.4 28.4 Carolina 17.5 28.3 14.5 20.3 20.5 36.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.