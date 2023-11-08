William Karlsson Game Preview: Golden Knights vs. Kings - November 8
William Karlsson will be among those in action Wednesday when his Vegas Golden Knights face the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena. Prop bets for Karlsson in that upcoming Golden Knights-Kings game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
William Karlsson vs. Kings Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Golden Knights vs Kings Game Info
|Golden Knights vs Kings Odds/Over/Under
|Golden Knights vs Kings Prediction
|Golden Knights vs Kings Player Props
|Golden Knights vs Kings Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Golden Knights vs Kings
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Karlsson Season Stats Insights
- In 13 games this season, Karlsson has a plus-minus rating of +12, while averaging 16:46 on the ice per game.
- Karlsson has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 13 games played, including multiple goals once.
- Karlsson has a point in 10 of 13 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.
- In eight of 13 games this season, Karlsson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- Karlsson's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.5% based on the odds.
- There is a 39.2% chance of Karlsson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Karlsson Stats vs. the Kings
- The Kings have conceded 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- The team's +16 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Los Angeles
|13
|Games
|5
|15
|Points
|3
|6
|Goals
|1
|9
|Assists
|2
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.