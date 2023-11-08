William Karlsson will be among those in action Wednesday when his Vegas Golden Knights face the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena. Prop bets for Karlsson in that upcoming Golden Knights-Kings game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

William Karlsson vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Golden Knights vs Kings Game Info

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Karlsson has a plus-minus rating of +12, while averaging 16:46 on the ice per game.

Karlsson has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 13 games played, including multiple goals once.

Karlsson has a point in 10 of 13 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

In eight of 13 games this season, Karlsson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Karlsson's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.5% based on the odds.

There is a 39.2% chance of Karlsson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 13 Games 5 15 Points 3 6 Goals 1 9 Assists 2

