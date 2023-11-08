Will William Carrier Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 8?
Can we expect William Carrier finding the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the Los Angeles Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will William Carrier score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Carrier stats and insights
- In three of 10 games this season, Carrier has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Kings this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.
- Carrier has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 21.4% of them.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have conceded 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kings have one shutout, and they average 18 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.
Carrier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:47
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|11:40
|Home
|W 7-0
|10/30/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|10:38
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/28/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|9:45
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|10/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|11:00
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:02
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|11:06
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/19/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:04
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/17/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:40
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/10/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|5:09
|Home
|W 4-1
Golden Knights vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
