Can we expect William Carrier finding the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the Los Angeles Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will William Carrier score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Carrier stats and insights

In three of 10 games this season, Carrier has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Kings this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.

Carrier has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 21.4% of them.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have one shutout, and they average 18 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Carrier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:47 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 11:40 Home W 7-0 10/30/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 10:38 Home W 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Kings 1 1 0 9:45 Away W 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:00 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:02 Home W 3-2 10/21/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:06 Away W 5-3 10/19/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:04 Away W 5-3 10/17/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:40 Home W 3-2 SO 10/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 5:09 Home W 4-1

Golden Knights vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

