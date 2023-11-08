Walker Kessler and the rest of the Utah Jazz will be facing off versus the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Kessler, in his most recent game, had 15 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks in a 130-113 loss to the Bulls.

With prop bets in place for Kessler, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Walker Kessler Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-114)

Over 9.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (+100)

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pacers were 29th in the league last season, allowing 119.5 points per game.

The Pacers were the 28th-ranked team in the NBA last season, conceding 45.3 boards per contest.

Looking at assists, the Pacers gave up 26.4 per game last season, ranking them 26th in the league.

In terms of three-point defense, the Pacers were 17th in the NBA last year, conceding 12.4 makes per contest.

Walker Kessler vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 19 6 5 0 0 2 2 12/2/2022 25 20 11 1 0 2 0

