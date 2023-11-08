The UNLV Rebels (0-0) take on the Southern Jaguars (0-1) as heavy, 20.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network. The matchup's over/under is set at 149.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UNLV vs. Southern Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: Thomas & Mack Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UNLV -20.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNLV Betting Records & Stats

UNLV and its opponents went over 149.5 combined points in 11 of 29 games last season.

UNLV games had an average of 144.3 points last season, 5.2 less than this game's over/under.

UNLV went 16-13-0 ATS last season.

UNLV had less success against the spread than Southern last year, tallying an ATS record of 16-13-0, compared to the 15-11-0 mark of the Jaguars.

UNLV vs. Southern Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 149.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 149.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNLV 11 37.9% 74.3 146.2 70 141.3 138 Southern 7 26.9% 71.9 146.2 71.3 141.3 141

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UNLV Insights & Trends

Last year, the Rebels put up 74.3 points per game, just three more points than the 71.3 the Jaguars gave up.

When UNLV totaled more than 71.3 points last season, it went 7-4 against the spread and 10-4 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UNLV vs. Southern Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNLV 16-13-0 1-0 21-8-0 Southern 15-11-0 1-0 12-14-0

UNLV vs. Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UNLV Southern 9-7 Home Record 9-2 5-5 Away Record 5-12 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-2-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 74.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.5 74.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.4 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-3-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.