Wednesday's game at Thomas & Mack Center has the UNLV Rebels (0-0) taking on the Southern Jaguars (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET (on November 8). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 79-64 win as our model heavily favors UNLV.

The matchup has no set line.

UNLV vs. Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: Thomas & Mack Center

UNLV vs. Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: UNLV 79, Southern 64

Spread & Total Prediction for UNLV vs. Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: UNLV (-14.8)

UNLV (-14.8) Computer Predicted Total: 142.3

UNLV Performance Insights

UNLV put up 74.3 points per game and allowed 70 last season, ranking them 115th in the nation offensively and 174th defensively.

Last season, the Rebels were 220th in the country in rebounds (31.2 per game) and 304th in rebounds conceded (33.2).

UNLV was 193rd in the country in assists (12.8 per game) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Rebels were 85th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (8.2) last year. They were 138th in 3-point percentage at 34.9%.

UNLV was the 24th-worst team in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (8.8 per game) and 295th in 3-point percentage defensively (35.7%) last season.

UNLV attempted 60.4% of its shots from inside the arc, and 39.6% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 68% of UNLV's buckets were 2-pointers, and 32% were 3-pointers.

