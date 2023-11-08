The Southern Jaguars (0-1) take on the UNLV Rebels (0-0) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Thomas & Mack Center. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UNLV vs. Southern Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UNLV Stats Insights

The Rebels shot 43.2% from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 44% the Jaguars allowed to opponents.

UNLV went 8-3 when it shot higher than 44% from the field.

The Rebels were the 220th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Jaguars finished 262nd.

Last year, the 74.3 points per game the Rebels recorded were just three more points than the Jaguars allowed (71.3).

When UNLV scored more than 71.3 points last season, it went 10-4.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UNLV Home & Away Comparison

Offensively UNLV performed better when playing at home last season, posting 74.9 points per game, compared to 74.6 per game on the road.

At home, the Rebels allowed four fewer points per game (69.3) than in away games (73.3).

UNLV drained 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 32.9% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.1 fewer threes and 3.4% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (8.7, 36.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNLV Upcoming Schedule