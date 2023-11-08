How to Watch UNLV vs. Southern on TV or Live Stream - November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:16 PM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Southern Jaguars (0-1) take on the UNLV Rebels (0-0) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Thomas & Mack Center. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network.
UNLV vs. Southern Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: Stadium
UNLV Stats Insights
- The Rebels shot 43.2% from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 44% the Jaguars allowed to opponents.
- UNLV went 8-3 when it shot higher than 44% from the field.
- The Rebels were the 220th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Jaguars finished 262nd.
- Last year, the 74.3 points per game the Rebels recorded were just three more points than the Jaguars allowed (71.3).
- When UNLV scored more than 71.3 points last season, it went 10-4.
UNLV Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively UNLV performed better when playing at home last season, posting 74.9 points per game, compared to 74.6 per game on the road.
- At home, the Rebels allowed four fewer points per game (69.3) than in away games (73.3).
- UNLV drained 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 32.9% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.1 fewer threes and 3.4% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (8.7, 36.3%).
UNLV Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Southern
|-
|Thomas & Mack Center
|11/11/2023
|Stetson
|-
|Thomas & Mack Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
