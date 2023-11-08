The Southern Jaguars (0-1) take on the UNLV Rebels (0-0) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Thomas & Mack Center. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network.

UNLV vs. Southern Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: Stadium
UNLV Stats Insights

  • The Rebels shot 43.2% from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 44% the Jaguars allowed to opponents.
  • UNLV went 8-3 when it shot higher than 44% from the field.
  • The Rebels were the 220th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Jaguars finished 262nd.
  • Last year, the 74.3 points per game the Rebels recorded were just three more points than the Jaguars allowed (71.3).
  • When UNLV scored more than 71.3 points last season, it went 10-4.

UNLV Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively UNLV performed better when playing at home last season, posting 74.9 points per game, compared to 74.6 per game on the road.
  • At home, the Rebels allowed four fewer points per game (69.3) than in away games (73.3).
  • UNLV drained 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 32.9% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.1 fewer threes and 3.4% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (8.7, 36.3%).

UNLV Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Southern - Thomas & Mack Center
11/11/2023 Stetson - Thomas & Mack Center
11/17/2023 @ Pepperdine - Firestone Fieldhouse

