Talen Horton-Tucker's Utah Jazz match up versus the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Horton-Tucker, in his previous game (November 6 loss against the Bulls), put up five points, six rebounds and four assists.

Below, we dig into Horton-Tucker's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Talen Horton-Tucker Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-104)

Over 12.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+116)

Over 3.5 (+116) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-106)

Over 5.5 (-106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+176)

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Pacers allowed 119.5 points per contest last year, 29th in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Pacers were 28th in the league last year, allowing 45.3 per contest.

The Pacers allowed 26.4 assists per game last year (26th in the league).

Defensively, the Pacers conceded 12.4 made three-pointers per contest last season, 17th in the league.

Talen Horton-Tucker vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 19 7 2 7 1 0 0 12/2/2022 22 6 5 9 0 0 1

