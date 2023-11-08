Shea Theodore Game Preview: Golden Knights vs. Kings - November 8
Shea Theodore and the Vegas Golden Knights will be in action on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Los Angeles Kings. Prop bets for Theodore are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.
Shea Theodore vs. Kings Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)
Theodore Season Stats Insights
- In 13 games this season, Theodore has averaged 23:26 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +6.
- Theodore has a goal in three of 13 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.
- Theodore has a point in eight of 13 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.
- Theodore has an assist in seven of 13 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Theodore's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.5% based on the odds.
- Theodore has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Theodore Stats vs. the Kings
- On the defensive side, the Kings have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 31 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.
- The team's goal differential (+16) ranks third-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Los Angeles
|13
|Games
|4
|12
|Points
|1
|3
|Goals
|0
|9
|Assists
|1
