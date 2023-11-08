Shea Theodore and the Vegas Golden Knights will be in action on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Los Angeles Kings. Prop bets for Theodore are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Shea Theodore vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Golden Knights vs Kings Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Theodore Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Theodore has averaged 23:26 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +6.

Theodore has a goal in three of 13 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Theodore has a point in eight of 13 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Theodore has an assist in seven of 13 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Theodore's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.5% based on the odds.

Theodore has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Theodore Stats vs. the Kings

On the defensive side, the Kings have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 31 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 13 Games 4 12 Points 1 3 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.