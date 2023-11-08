Can we count on Shea Theodore lighting the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights clash with the Los Angeles Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Shea Theodore score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Theodore stats and insights

  • Theodore has scored in three of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Kings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
  • On the power play, Theodore has accumulated one goal and five assists.
  • He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 8.8% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Kings have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 31 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.
  • So far this season, the Kings have one shutout, and they average 18 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Theodore recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/5/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 25:19 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:56 Home W 7-0
11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:16 Home W 5-2
10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 24:25 Home W 3-2 SO
10/28/2023 Kings 1 0 1 25:13 Away W 4-3 SO
10/27/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 23:36 Home L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 25:04 Home W 3-2
10/21/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 21:32 Away W 5-3
10/19/2023 Jets 3 0 3 24:41 Away W 5-3
10/17/2023 Stars 0 0 0 27:10 Home W 3-2 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.