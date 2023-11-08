Will Shea Theodore Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 8?
Can we count on Shea Theodore lighting the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights clash with the Los Angeles Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Shea Theodore score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)
Theodore stats and insights
- Theodore has scored in three of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Kings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
- On the power play, Theodore has accumulated one goal and five assists.
- He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 8.8% of them.
Kings defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Kings have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 31 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Kings have one shutout, and they average 18 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.
Theodore recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/5/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|25:19
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|19:56
|Home
|W 7-0
|11/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:16
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|24:25
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/28/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|25:13
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|10/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|1
|1
|23:36
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|25:04
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|21:32
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/19/2023
|Jets
|3
|0
|3
|24:41
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/17/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|27:10
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
Golden Knights vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
