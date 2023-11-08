Will Pavel Dorofeyev Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 8?
On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights clash with the Los Angeles Kings. Is Pavel Dorofeyev going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Pavel Dorofeyev score a goal against the Kings?
Dorofeyev stats and insights
- Dorofeyev has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game versus the Kings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken four of them.
- Dorofeyev has no points on the power play.
- Dorofeyev averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have given up 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.
Dorofeyev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|12:06
|Home
|W 7-0
|11/2/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|12:50
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:07
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/28/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:44
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|10/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|16:39
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|11:51
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/12/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|12:35
|Away
|W 4-1
Golden Knights vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
