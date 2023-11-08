The Utah Jazz (2-6) are underdogs (by 6.5 points) to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (4-3) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Jazz vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and KJZZ

BSIN and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 126 - Jazz 114

Jazz vs Pacers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Pacers (- 6.5)

Pacers (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-12.0)

Pacers (-12.0) Pick OU: Under (244.5)



Under (244.5) Computer Predicted Total: 239.2

The Pacers' .571 ATS win percentage (4-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Jazz's .375 mark (3-5-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Utah is 1-1 against the spread compared to the 1-0 ATS record Indiana puts up as a 6.5-point favorite.

Indiana's games have gone over the total 85.7% of the time this season (six out of seven), which is more often than Utah's games have (six out of eight).

The Pacers have a .600 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (3-2) this season, higher than the .143 winning percentage for the Jazz as a moneyline underdog (1-6).

Jazz Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Jazz are 16th in the league offensively (111.8 points scored per game) and fifth-worst on defense (120.1 points conceded).

Utah is the third-best team in the NBA in rebounds per game (48) and second-best in rebounds allowed (40.9).

At 27.4 assists per game, the Jazz are eighth in the NBA.

In 2023-24, Utah is worst in the NBA in turnovers committed (17.4 per game) and fourth-worst in turnovers forced (12.3).

With 13.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc, the Jazz are ninth and 15th in the league, respectively, in those categories.

