Mark Stone Game Preview: Golden Knights vs. Kings - November 8
The Vegas Golden Knights, Mark Stone among them, face the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, at T-Mobile Arena. Thinking about a wager on Stone in the Golden Knights-Kings matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Mark Stone vs. Kings Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Golden Knights vs Kings Game Info
|Golden Knights vs Kings Odds/Over/Under
|Golden Knights vs Kings Prediction
|Golden Knights vs Kings Player Props
|Golden Knights vs Kings Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Golden Knights vs Kings
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stone Season Stats Insights
- Stone's plus-minus this season, in 19:22 per game on the ice, is +1.
- Stone has scored a goal in three of 13 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- Stone has a point in seven of 13 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.
- Stone has an assist in five of 13 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.
- The implied probability that Stone goes over his points over/under is 62.5%, based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Stone going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Stone Stats vs. the Kings
- On the defensive side, the Kings have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 31 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.
- The team's goal differential (+16) ranks third-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Los Angeles
|13
|Games
|4
|12
|Points
|3
|4
|Goals
|2
|8
|Assists
|1
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.