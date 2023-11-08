The Vegas Golden Knights, Mark Stone among them, face the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, at T-Mobile Arena. Thinking about a wager on Stone in the Golden Knights-Kings matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Mark Stone vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Golden Knights vs Kings Game Info

Stone Season Stats Insights

Stone's plus-minus this season, in 19:22 per game on the ice, is +1.

Stone has scored a goal in three of 13 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Stone has a point in seven of 13 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Stone has an assist in five of 13 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability that Stone goes over his points over/under is 62.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Stone going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Stone Stats vs. the Kings

On the defensive side, the Kings have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 31 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 13 Games 4 12 Points 3 4 Goals 2 8 Assists 1

