Will Mark Stone Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 8?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Mark Stone a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Mark Stone score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)
Stone stats and insights
- Stone has scored in three of 13 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game against the Kings this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.
- Stone's shooting percentage is 21.1%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have given up 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.
Stone recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|18:29
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Avalanche
|4
|2
|2
|19:00
|Home
|W 7-0
|11/2/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|18:12
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|21:32
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/28/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|20:13
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|10/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:18
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:16
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|19:41
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/19/2023
|Jets
|2
|0
|2
|17:33
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/17/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|23:23
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
Golden Knights vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
