For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Mark Stone a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Mark Stone score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Stone stats and insights

Stone has scored in three of 13 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Kings this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.

He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.

Stone's shooting percentage is 21.1%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have given up 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Stone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:29 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 4 2 2 19:00 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 1 0 1 18:12 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:32 Home W 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Kings 1 1 0 20:13 Away W 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:18 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:16 Home W 3-2 10/21/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:41 Away W 5-3 10/19/2023 Jets 2 0 2 17:33 Away W 5-3 10/17/2023 Stars 1 0 1 23:23 Home W 3-2 SO

Golden Knights vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

