For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Mark Stone a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mark Stone score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Stone stats and insights

  • Stone has scored in three of 13 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game against the Kings this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.
  • Stone's shooting percentage is 21.1%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have given up 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Stone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:29 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Avalanche 4 2 2 19:00 Home W 7-0
11/2/2023 Jets 1 0 1 18:12 Home W 5-2
10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:32 Home W 3-2 SO
10/28/2023 Kings 1 1 0 20:13 Away W 4-3 SO
10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:18 Home L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:16 Home W 3-2
10/21/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:41 Away W 5-3
10/19/2023 Jets 2 0 2 17:33 Away W 5-3
10/17/2023 Stars 1 0 1 23:23 Home W 3-2 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.