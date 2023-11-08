The Sacramento Kings, Malik Monk included, face the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Monk tallied five points in his most recent game, which ended in a 122-97 loss versus the Rockets.

Below we will break down Monk's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Malik Monk Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (+100)

Over 15.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-147)

Over 2.5 (-147) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-135)

Over 4.5 (-135) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+124)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Trail Blazers were 23rd in the NBA last season, giving up 117.4 points per game.

The Trail Blazers conceded 43.2 rebounds on average last season, 14th in the NBA.

Conceding an average of 27 assists last season, the Trail Blazers were the worst squad in the NBA.

Giving up 12.5 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Trail Blazers were 18th in the league in that category.

Malik Monk vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 25 20 2 5 4 1 1 3/29/2023 22 19 6 6 5 0 1 2/23/2023 21 15 3 2 1 0 0 10/19/2022 16 6 2 3 2 1 0

