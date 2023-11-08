The New York Knicks (3-4) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (3-4) as 9.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Knicks vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 119 - Spurs 105

Knicks vs Spurs Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 9.5)

Knicks (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-13.5)

Knicks (-13.5) Pick OU: Over (223.5)



Over (223.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.6

The Knicks' .571 ATS win percentage (4-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Spurs' .429 mark (3-4-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2023-24, New York does it in fewer games (14.3% of the time) than San Antonio (85.7%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Spurs are 2-4, while the Knicks are 2-1 as moneyline favorites.

Knicks Performance Insights

Although the Knicks are putting up just 104.4 points per game (second-worst in NBA), their defense has been giving them a nice lift, as they rank second-best in the league by surrendering 102.4 points per game.

New York is allowing 42.4 rebounds per game this season (ninth-ranked in NBA), but it has provided a lift by pulling down 50.4 rebounds per game (second-best).

The Knicks are averaging only 22.1 dimes per game, which ranks third-worst in the league.

This year, New York is committing 14.1 turnovers per game (14th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 15.6 turnovers per contest (sixth-ranked).

This year, the Knicks are draining 12.1 treys per game (17th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 33.2% (23rd-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Spurs Performance Insights

On offense the Spurs are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA (114.6 points per game). On defense they are second-worst (125.9 points conceded per game).

San Antonio is the third-worst team in the NBA in rebounds per game (40.7) and 17th in rebounds conceded (44.7).

This season the Spurs are third-best in the league in assists at 29.1 per game.

San Antonio is 25th in the NBA in turnovers per game (15.6) and eighth in turnovers forced (15.3).

Beyond the arc, the Spurs are 17th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.1). They are 18th in 3-point percentage at 35.1%.

