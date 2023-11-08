The Sacramento Kings host the Portland Trail Blazers at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday (tip at 10:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Domantas Sabonis, Shaedon Sharpe and others in this contest.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW+

NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kings vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 19.5 (Over: -102) 12.5 (Over: -120) 7.5 (Over: -125)

The 19.5 points prop total set for Sabonis on Wednesday is 1.8 more than his season scoring average (17.7).

He has averaged 15 rebounds per game, 2.5 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (12.5).

Sabonis' season-long assist average -- 5.7 per game -- is 1.8 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (7.5).

Get Sabonis gear at Fanatics!

Keegan Murray Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: -141)

The 15.5-point over/under set for Keegan Murray on Wednesday is 0.5 less than his scoring average on the season (16).

His per-game rebounding average of 7.7 is 2.2 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).

He has hit 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Harrison Barnes Props

PTS REB 3PM 12.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +124) 1.5 (Over: -120)

Harrison Barnes is averaging 17 points during the 2023-24 season, 4.5 higher than Wednesday's prop total.

He has grabbed 3.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (3.5).

Barnes' two three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Shaedon Sharpe Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -132) 2.5 (Over: -102)

The 19.3 points Sharpe scores per game are 1.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 5.5).

Sharpe has dished out 2.3 assists per game, which is 1.2 less than Wednesday's over/under.

Sharpe, at 2.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Malcolm Brogdon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -139) 7.5 (Over: -154) 2.5 (Over: -114)

Wednesday's points prop bet for Malcolm Brogdon is 22.5 points. That is 3.8 more than his season average of 18.7.

His per-game rebound average of 4.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Brogdon's season-long assist average -- 3.7 per game -- is 3.8 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (7.5).

Brogdon has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.