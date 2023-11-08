How to Watch the Kings vs. Trail Blazers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:32 PM PST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Sacramento Kings (2-4) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (3-4) on November 8, 2023 at Golden 1 Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Trail Blazers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
Kings vs Trail Blazers Additional Info
Kings Stats Insights
- This season, the Kings have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.7% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have made.
- The Trail Blazers are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 21st.
- The 110.5 points per game the Kings average are only 0.8 more points than the Trail Blazers allow (109.7).
- Sacramento is 2-1 when scoring more than 109.7 points.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- The Kings posted 123.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 118 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.4 points per contest.
- Sacramento allowed 120.1 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it allowed 116.
- The Kings averaged 13.9 treys per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 2.4% points better than they averaged in road games (13.7 threes per game, 35.7% three-point percentage).
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|De'Aaron Fox
|Out
|Ankle
|Trey Lyles
|Out
|Calf
