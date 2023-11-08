The Sacramento Kings (2-4) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (3-4) on November 8, 2023 at Golden 1 Center.

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Kings vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Kings Stats Insights

This season, the Kings have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.7% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have made.

The Trail Blazers are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 21st.

The 110.5 points per game the Kings average are only 0.8 more points than the Trail Blazers allow (109.7).

Sacramento is 2-1 when scoring more than 109.7 points.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

The Kings posted 123.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 118 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.4 points per contest.

Sacramento allowed 120.1 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it allowed 116.

The Kings averaged 13.9 treys per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 2.4% points better than they averaged in road games (13.7 threes per game, 35.7% three-point percentage).

Kings Injuries