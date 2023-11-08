Kings vs. Trail Blazers Injury Report Today - November 8
Ahead of a game against the Portland Trail Blazers (3-4), the Sacramento Kings (2-4) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8 at Golden 1 Center.
The Kings dropped their most recent game 122-97 against the Rockets on Monday. Keon Ellis put up 15 points, two rebounds and one assist for the Kings.
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Trey Lyles
|PF
|Out
|Calf
|De'Aaron Fox
|PG
|Out
|Ankle
|31.3
|4.3
|6
Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today
Trail Blazers Injuries: Scoot Henderson: Questionable (Ankle), Ishmail Wainright: Questionable (Calf), Robert Williams III: Questionable (Knee), Anfernee Simons: Out (Thumb)
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW+
