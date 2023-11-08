Ahead of a game against the Portland Trail Blazers (3-4), the Sacramento Kings (2-4) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8 at Golden 1 Center.

The Kings dropped their most recent game 122-97 against the Rockets on Monday. Keon Ellis put up 15 points, two rebounds and one assist for the Kings.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Trey Lyles PF Out Calf De'Aaron Fox PG Out Ankle 31.3 4.3 6

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Trail Blazers Injuries: Scoot Henderson: Questionable (Ankle), Ishmail Wainright: Questionable (Calf), Robert Williams III: Questionable (Knee), Anfernee Simons: Out (Thumb)

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW+

