Kings vs. Trail Blazers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Sacramento Kings (2-4) are favored (-8.5) to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (3-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs on NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW+. The point total is set at 221.5 in the matchup.
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW+
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-8.5
|221.5
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Sacramento and its opponents have scored more than 221.5 points in three of six games this season.
- Sacramento has an average total of 226.2 in its matchups this year, 4.7 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Kings have a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Sacramento has won two out of the five games in which it has been favored.
- Sacramento has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -375.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Kings have a 78.9% chance to win.
Kings vs Trail Blazers Additional Info
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 221.5
|% of Games Over 221.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|3
|50%
|110.5
|214.8
|115.7
|225.4
|228.7
|Trail Blazers
|3
|42.9%
|104.3
|214.8
|109.7
|225.4
|219.2
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- The Kings put up just 0.8 more points per game (110.5) than the Trail Blazers give up (109.7).
- When Sacramento puts up more than 109.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|3-3
|0-0
|3-3
|Trail Blazers
|3-4
|1-2
|3-4
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights
|Kings
|Trail Blazers
|110.5
|104.3
|18
|30
|2-1
|0-0
|2-1
|0-0
|115.7
|109.7
|21
|10
|1-0
|2-1
|0-1
|2-1
