The Sacramento Kings (2-4) are favored (-8.5) to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (3-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs on NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW+. The point total is set at 221.5 in the matchup.

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • TV: NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW+

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Kings -8.5 221.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

  • Sacramento and its opponents have scored more than 221.5 points in three of six games this season.
  • Sacramento has an average total of 226.2 in its matchups this year, 4.7 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Kings have a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.
  • This season, Sacramento has won two out of the five games in which it has been favored.
  • Sacramento has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -375.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Kings have a 78.9% chance to win.

Kings vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Kings 3 50% 110.5 214.8 115.7 225.4 228.7
Trail Blazers 3 42.9% 104.3 214.8 109.7 225.4 219.2

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

  • The Kings put up just 0.8 more points per game (110.5) than the Trail Blazers give up (109.7).
  • When Sacramento puts up more than 109.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits

Kings and Trail Blazers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Kings 3-3 0-0 3-3
Trail Blazers 3-4 1-2 3-4

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights

Kings Trail Blazers
110.5
Points Scored (PG)
 104.3
18
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
2-1
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 0-0
2-1
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 0-0
115.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.7
21
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 10
1-0
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 2-1
0-1
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 2-1

