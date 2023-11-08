The Sacramento Kings (2-4) are favored (-8.5) to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (3-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs on NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW+. The point total is set at 221.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW+

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -8.5 221.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento and its opponents have scored more than 221.5 points in three of six games this season.

Sacramento has an average total of 226.2 in its matchups this year, 4.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Kings have a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Sacramento has won two out of the five games in which it has been favored.

Sacramento has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -375.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Kings have a 78.9% chance to win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kings vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 3 50% 110.5 214.8 115.7 225.4 228.7 Trail Blazers 3 42.9% 104.3 214.8 109.7 225.4 219.2

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

The Kings put up just 0.8 more points per game (110.5) than the Trail Blazers give up (109.7).

When Sacramento puts up more than 109.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits

Kings and Trail Blazers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 3-3 0-0 3-3 Trail Blazers 3-4 1-2 3-4

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights

Kings Trail Blazers 110.5 Points Scored (PG) 104.3 18 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 2-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 0-0 2-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 0-0 115.7 Points Allowed (PG) 109.7 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 10 1-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-1 0-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.