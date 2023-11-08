Kings vs. Trail Blazers November 8 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:19 AM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, the Sacramento Kings (1-0) square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 8
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CA, ROOT Sports NW
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Kings Games
- October 29 at home vs the Lakers
- November 1 at the Warriors
- November 6 at the Rockets
- November 4 at the Rockets
- October 27 at home vs the Warriors
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis put up 19.1 points last season, plus 12.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists.
- Per game, De'Aaron Fox posted 25 points, 4.2 boards and 6.1 assists. He also put up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Harrison Barnes' numbers last season were 15 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He sank 47.3% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 triples.
- Kevin Huerter recorded 15.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He made 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per contest.
- Last season, Malik Monk averaged 13.5 points, 2.6 boards and 3.9 assists. He made 44.8% of his shots from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per contest.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Deandre Ayton put up 18 points last season, plus 1.7 assists and 10 rebounds.
- Jerami Grant posted 20.5 points, 4.5 boards and 2.4 assists last year, shooting 47.5% from the field and 40% from downtown, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Anfernee Simons put up 21.1 points, 4.1 assists and 2.6 boards.
- Malcolm Brogdon put up 14.9 points, 4.2 boards and 3.7 assists, shooting 48.4% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc (third in league), with 2 made treys per contest.
- Shaedon Sharpe collected 9.9 points, 3 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Kings
|Trail Blazers
|120.7
|Points Avg.
|113.4
|118.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117.4
|49.4%
|Field Goal %
|47.4%
|36.9%
|Three Point %
|36.5%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.