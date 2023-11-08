On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, the Sacramento Kings (1-0) square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8

Wednesday, November 8 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA, ROOT Sports NW

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Kings Games

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis put up 19.1 points last season, plus 12.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists.

Per game, De'Aaron Fox posted 25 points, 4.2 boards and 6.1 assists. He also put up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Harrison Barnes' numbers last season were 15 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He sank 47.3% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 triples.

Kevin Huerter recorded 15.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He made 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per contest.

Last season, Malik Monk averaged 13.5 points, 2.6 boards and 3.9 assists. He made 44.8% of his shots from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Deandre Ayton put up 18 points last season, plus 1.7 assists and 10 rebounds.

Jerami Grant posted 20.5 points, 4.5 boards and 2.4 assists last year, shooting 47.5% from the field and 40% from downtown, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Anfernee Simons put up 21.1 points, 4.1 assists and 2.6 boards.

Malcolm Brogdon put up 14.9 points, 4.2 boards and 3.7 assists, shooting 48.4% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc (third in league), with 2 made treys per contest.

Shaedon Sharpe collected 9.9 points, 3 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kings Trail Blazers 120.7 Points Avg. 113.4 118.1 Points Allowed Avg. 117.4 49.4% Field Goal % 47.4% 36.9% Three Point % 36.5%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.