The Sacramento Kings (2-4) will attempt to break a three-game win streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (3-4) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Golden 1 Center as 7.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW+.

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW+

ROOT Sports NW+ Live Stream:

Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 111 - Trail Blazers 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Trail Blazers

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 7.5)

Trail Blazers (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-2.1)

Kings (-2.1) Pick OU: Under (220.5)



Under (220.5) Computer Predicted Total: 220.1

The Kings sport a 3-3-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 3-4-0 mark from the Trail Blazers.

Sacramento and its opponents have exceeded the total 50% of the time this season (three out of six). That's more often than Portland and its opponents have (three out of seven).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Trail Blazers are 3-4, while the Kings are 2-3 as moneyline favorites.

Kings Performance Insights

With 110.5 points per game on offense, the Kings are 18th in the NBA. At the other end, they cede 115.7 points per contest, which ranks 21st in the league.

Sacramento is 21st in the NBA with 43 boards per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 20th with 45.7 rebounds allowed per game.

The Kings are delivering 24.8 dimes per game, which ranks them 19th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Sacramento is top-five this season in turnovers, ranking second-best in the league with 11.8 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 20th with 13.8 forced turnovers per contest.

With 14 three-pointers per game, the Kings rank eighth in the NBA. They have a 32.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks 24th in the league.

