At Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, the Sacramento Kings (2-4) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when hosting the Portland Trail Blazers (3-4) at 10:00 PM ET. The contest airs on NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kings vs. Trail Blazers matchup.

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW+

NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW+ Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kings Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Kings (-8.5) 220.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kings (-8.5) 220.5 -375 +300 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kings vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Kings have been outscored by 5.2 points per game (scoring 110.5 points per game to rank 18th in the league while giving up 115.7 per contest to rank 21st in the NBA) and have a -31 scoring differential overall.

The Trail Blazers' -38 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 104.3 points per game (30th in NBA) while giving up 109.7 per contest (10th in league).

These teams are scoring 214.8 points per game between them, 5.7 fewer than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams average 225.4 combined points per game, 4.9 more points than this contest's total.

Sacramento is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

Portland has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this year.

Kings and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +6600 +3500 - Trail Blazers +75000 +40000 -

