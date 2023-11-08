The Sacramento Kings, Kevin Huerter included, face the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 122-97 loss to the Rockets, Huerter totaled 13 points.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Huerter, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-108)

Over 12.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-143)

Over 3.5 (-143) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-149)

Over 2.5 (-149) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+134)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Trail Blazers were ranked 23rd in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 117.4 points per game.

On the boards, the Trail Blazers allowed 43.2 rebounds per contest last year, 14th in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Trail Blazers allowed 27.0 per contest last year, ranking them last in the league.

The Trail Blazers were the 18th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 12.5 makes per game.

Kevin Huerter vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 22 14 2 1 4 1 0 3/29/2023 21 17 4 4 3 1 0 2/23/2023 26 10 4 0 2 0 1 10/19/2022 29 23 3 2 6 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.