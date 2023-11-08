Keegan Murray and his Sacramento Kings teammates will face the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 122-97 loss versus the Rockets, Murray had 12 points.

In this piece we'll dive into Murray's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Keegan Murray Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-104)

Over 15.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-118)

Over 5.5 (-118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-130)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Trail Blazers conceded 117.4 points per game last season, 23rd in the league.

The Trail Blazers were the 14th-ranked team in the league last year, allowing 43.2 rebounds per game.

Giving up an average of 27 assists last season, the Trail Blazers were the worst squad in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers were the 18th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 12.5 makes per game.

Keegan Murray vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 27 20 3 3 4 3 1 3/29/2023 22 13 5 1 3 0 0 2/23/2023 25 10 2 1 2 2 0

