Jonathan Marchessault and the Vegas Golden Knights will face the Los Angeles Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at T-Mobile Arena. There are prop bets for Marchessault available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Golden Knights vs Kings Game Info

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Marchessault has a plus-minus rating of +3, while averaging 17:01 on the ice per game.

Marchessault has netted a goal in a game four times this season in 13 games played, including multiple goals once.

In seven of 13 games this season, Marchessault has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Marchessault has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 13 games played.

The implied probability is 59.8% that Marchessault goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37% of Marchessault going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 13 Games 5 9 Points 4 6 Goals 3 3 Assists 1

