The Utah Jazz, with John Collins, face off versus the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Collins had 14 points and six rebounds in his most recent game, which ended in a 130-113 loss against the Bulls.

In this piece we'll break down Collins' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

John Collins Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-102)

Over 14.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-106)

Over 6.5 (-106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+140)

Looking to bet on one or more of Collins's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 119.5 points per contest last season made the Pacers the 29th-ranked team in the league defensively.

Giving up 45.3 rebounds per game last year, the Pacers were 28th in the NBA in that category.

Conceding an average of 26.4 assists last season, the Pacers were the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Pacers were the 17th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12.4 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

John Collins vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/25/2023 32 21 2 3 2 2 1 1/13/2023 27 7 8 0 1 1 1 12/27/2022 30 26 10 0 3 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.