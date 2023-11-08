Oddsmakers have listed player props for Tyrese Haliburton, Lauri Markkanen and others when the Indiana Pacers host the Utah Jazz at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Jazz vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and KJZZ

BSIN and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jazz vs Pacers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 23.5 (Over: -118) 8.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -108)

The 23.5-point over/under set for Markkanen on Wednesday is 0.8 lower than his season scoring average of 24.3.

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 8.5).

Markkanen has connected on 4.0 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Wednesday (3.5).

Get Markkanen gear at Fanatics!

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -111) 7.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: +154)

Wednesday's over/under for John Collins is 14.5 points. That's 1.5 more than his season average of 13.0.

He has grabbed 11.0 rebounds per game, 3.5 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (7.5).

Collins has knocked down 1.0 three-pointer per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jordan Clarkson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: -154)

Jordan Clarkson's 14.7-point scoring average is 1.8 less than Wednesday's prop total.

He collects 3.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Clarkson has collected 4.7 assists per game, 0.8 less than Wednesday's prop bet (5.5).

His 1.7 made three-pointers average is 0.2 higher than his over/under on Wednesday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +104) 11.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +138)

Wednesday's over/under for Haliburton is 23.5 points. That's 3.5 more than his season average of 20.0.

He has averaged 5.3 rebounds per game, 1.8 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (3.5).

Haliburton has averaged 12.3 assists per game, 0.8 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (11.5).

Haliburton has knocked down 2.3 three-pointers per game, 1.2 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -111) 7.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: +154)

Myles Turner's 17.0 points per game are 0.5 higher than Wednesday's prop total.

He has grabbed 10.3 rebounds per game, 2.8 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

He 1.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.