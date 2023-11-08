Oddsmakers have listed player props for Tyrese Haliburton, Lauri Markkanen and others when the Indiana Pacers host the Utah Jazz at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Jazz vs. Pacers Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSIN and KJZZ
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jazz vs Pacers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM
23.5 (Over: -118) 8.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -108)
  • The 23.5-point over/under set for Markkanen on Wednesday is 0.8 lower than his season scoring average of 24.3.
  • He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 8.5).
  • Markkanen has connected on 4.0 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Wednesday (3.5).

Get Markkanen gear at Fanatics!

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM
14.5 (Over: -111) 7.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: +154)
  • Wednesday's over/under for John Collins is 14.5 points. That's 1.5 more than his season average of 13.0.
  • He has grabbed 11.0 rebounds per game, 3.5 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (7.5).
  • Collins has knocked down 1.0 three-pointer per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jordan Clarkson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
16.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: -154)
  • Jordan Clarkson's 14.7-point scoring average is 1.8 less than Wednesday's prop total.
  • He collects 3.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet on Wednesday.
  • Clarkson has collected 4.7 assists per game, 0.8 less than Wednesday's prop bet (5.5).
  • His 1.7 made three-pointers average is 0.2 higher than his over/under on Wednesday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +104) 11.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +138)
  • Wednesday's over/under for Haliburton is 23.5 points. That's 3.5 more than his season average of 20.0.
  • He has averaged 5.3 rebounds per game, 1.8 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (3.5).
  • Haliburton has averaged 12.3 assists per game, 0.8 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (11.5).
  • Haliburton has knocked down 2.3 three-pointers per game, 1.2 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM
14.5 (Over: -111) 7.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: +154)
  • Myles Turner's 17.0 points per game are 0.5 higher than Wednesday's prop total.
  • He has grabbed 10.3 rebounds per game, 2.8 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.
  • He 1.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.