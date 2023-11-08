On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, the Indiana Pacers (1-0) take the court against the Utah Jazz (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and KJZZ.

Jazz vs. Pacers Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8

Wednesday, November 8 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSIN, KJZZ

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen put up 25.6 points, 8.6 boards and 1.9 assists last year, shooting 49.9% from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.0 made 3-pointers per contest (seventh in league).

Jordan Clarkson posted 20.8 points, 4.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds.

Walker Kessler recorded 9.2 points, 0.9 assists and 8.4 boards.

John Collins recorded 13.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Kelly Olynyk posted 12.5 points, 6.2 boards and 3.7 assists, shooting 49.9% from the floor and 39.4% from downtown, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton collected 20.7 points, 3.7 boards and 10.4 assists last season.

Buddy Hield collected 16.8 points, 5.0 boards and 2.8 assists per game last season. He also posted 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Myles Turner's stats last season included 18.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He made 54.8% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 treys.

Bruce Brown put up 11.5 points, 4.1 boards and 3.4 assists. He sank 48.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Bennedict Mathurin's numbers last season were 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He made 43.4% of his shots from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.3 treys.

Jazz vs. Pacers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pacers Jazz 116.3 Points Avg. 117.1 119.5 Points Allowed Avg. 118.0 46.9% Field Goal % 47.3% 36.7% Three Point % 35.3%

