The Utah Jazz (2-6), on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Indiana Pacers (4-3). This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and KJZZ.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Jazz vs. Pacers matchup.

Jazz vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and KJZZ

BSIN and KJZZ Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Jazz vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pacers Moneyline Jazz Moneyline BetMGM Pacers (-5.5) 242.5 -250 +190 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Pacers (-5.5) 242 -230 +190 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Jazz vs Pacers Additional Info

Jazz vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pacers are outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game with a +22 scoring differential overall. They put up 124.9 points per game (first in the NBA) and give up 121.7 per contest (27th in the league).

The Jazz's -67 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 111.8 points per game (16th in NBA) while giving up 120.1 per contest (26th in league).

These teams rack up a combined 236.7 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams allow 241.8 points per game combined, 0.7 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Indiana has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Utah has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Jazz Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Lauri Markkanen 23.5 -120 24.3 Jordan Clarkson 16.5 -110 14.7 John Collins 14.5 -105 13.0 Talen Horton-Tucker 12.5 -115 7.3 Walker Kessler 9.5 -120 5.7

Jazz and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +50000 +25000 - Pacers +25000 +8000 -

