Jack Eichel will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his Vegas Golden Knights play the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena. If you're considering a bet on Eichel against the Kings, we have plenty of info to help.

Jack Eichel vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights vs Kings Game Info

Eichel Season Stats Insights

Eichel has averaged 20:10 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

Eichel has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 13 games played, including multiple goals once.

Eichel has a point in 10 games this season (out of 13), including multiple points four times.

In seven of 13 games this season, Eichel has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 71.4% that Eichel hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 52.6% of Eichel going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Eichel Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 13 Games 4 14 Points 2 6 Goals 1 8 Assists 1

