Jack Eichel Game Preview: Golden Knights vs. Kings - November 8
Jack Eichel will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his Vegas Golden Knights play the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena. If you're considering a bet on Eichel against the Kings, we have plenty of info to help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Jack Eichel vs. Kings Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Golden Knights vs Kings Game Info
|Golden Knights vs Kings Odds/Over/Under
|Golden Knights vs Kings Prediction
|Golden Knights vs Kings Player Props
|Golden Knights vs Kings Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Golden Knights vs Kings
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Eichel Season Stats Insights
- Eichel has averaged 20:10 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).
- Eichel has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 13 games played, including multiple goals once.
- Eichel has a point in 10 games this season (out of 13), including multiple points four times.
- In seven of 13 games this season, Eichel has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- The implied probability is 71.4% that Eichel hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 52.6% of Eichel going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Eichel Stats vs. the Kings
- The Kings have given up 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- The team's +16 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Los Angeles
|13
|Games
|4
|14
|Points
|2
|6
|Goals
|1
|8
|Assists
|1
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.