Can we anticipate Jack Eichel finding the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the Los Angeles Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Jack Eichel score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Eichel stats and insights

  • In five of 13 games this season, Eichel has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Kings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken four of them.
  • On the power play he has three goals, plus one assist.
  • He has a 10.9% shooting percentage, attempting 4.2 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have conceded 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once while averaging 18 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Eichel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/5/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 20:38 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 20:12 Home W 7-0
11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:00 Home W 5-2
10/30/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:43 Home W 3-2 SO
10/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 22:59 Away W 4-3 SO
10/27/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 20:52 Home L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 18:15 Home W 3-2
10/21/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 19:24 Away W 5-3
10/19/2023 Jets 1 1 0 17:42 Away W 5-3
10/17/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:54 Home W 3-2 SO

Golden Knights vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

