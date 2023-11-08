Ivan Barbashev will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings face off at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Looking to bet on Barbashev's props versus the Kings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Ivan Barbashev vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Golden Knights vs Kings Game Info

Barbashev Season Stats Insights

Barbashev has averaged 14:59 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

In four of 13 games this year, Barbashev has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Barbashev has a point in four of 13 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Barbashev has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the 13 games he's played.

Barbashev's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 33.9% of Barbashev going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Barbashev Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 13 Games 3 5 Points 3 4 Goals 1 1 Assists 2

